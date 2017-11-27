Find Cyber Monday Steals at Fashion Nova

It’s Cyber Monday!
Absolutely everything is on sale on today, including pieces from Fashion Nova.

Behold 5 of our favorite items below:
1. Stupid in Love Chocolate Dress

Step out in style in this form fitting satiny dress. Pump it up in simple heels and a dark lip.

2. Wanderlust Set

Veg out after the Thanksgiving holiday in the cute and sassy set, which is a certified celeb favorite.

3. Harleen Snap Button Dress

An LBD is a wardrobe essential! This option fits the form and comes equipped with sassy front snaps. Hot!

4. Miami Hot Striped Jumpsuit

Nothing is as easy as a simple jumpsuit. This strapless striped option has a cute cut out and a tailored fit.

5. Zip It Classic Hoodie, $15

Exude casual ease with this zip hoodie, that comes in Burgundy, Olive, Off White, Black, Mustard, And Marsala.
Get 30%-80% off the entire site today!

Get your shop on at FashionNova.com.

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Steal: Daphne Joy’s Miami $32 Fashion Nova White Adley Set Celebs Like Nicole Murphy, Lala Anthony, and Tammy Rivera Love…Fashion Nova Nicole Murphy Pumps Gas In Style in a Fashion Nova Harleen Snap Button Black Dress Celebs like Kylie Jenner, India Love, and Dascha Polanco Love Fashion Nova’s Wanderlust Set Step Out for Date Night in These Sexy Pieces from Fashion Nova!

  • Instagram

    • Shares