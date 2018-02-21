Feel Fly in Denim from Fashion Nova!

Though Fashion Nova is known for its curve hugging jeans, they also have other denim options to keep you swagged up!

Erica Mean looked fresh faced and pretty in a distressed Fashion Nova jacket and jeans.

Malaysia Pargo looked bomb in a denim jumpsuit.

Mommy duty never looked better! Aminah Buddafly smiled with her kids in Fashion Nova overalls.

And if you want to keep it traditional, pair a tank top with distressed denim like Daphe Joy.

The outfits and options are endless! Get your shop on at FashionNova.com.
