FashionBombHair: Marsai Martin slaying 90’s hair trend Jumbo Box Braids wearing Nipsey Hussle t-shirt

By Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)
Youngest Executive in Hollywood Marsai Martin was spotted in a Sunny locale in one of the hottest hair trends this season, Jumbo Braids. The box braid style has made a come back recently much like other 90’s era trends and with many variations. Marsai kept it cute and simple with waist length box braids by @t2dawy, denim shorts, and a black t-shirt with a portrait of Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey is pictured in a side profile with a halo over his head. His lifetime and legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans, friends, and family. The t-shirt’s artwork is designed by @Darealicon and retails for $25. Jumbo Box Braids usually are priced between $120-$300 and up depending on where you live and who is your stylist is. Her necklace is from thegoldgods.com. Marsai Martin is a young fashionable star who is always ahead of trends. We love watching her and can’t wait to see what she has planned next. Much luck to the bright, young, star!