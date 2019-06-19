Fashion Nova Keeps Draya Michele Pretty in Pink Stripped Matching Pants Set

Fashion Nova continues to impress with ultimate looks for less. Fashion Bomb Daily spotted bae Draya Michelesetting pretty in a simple, easy breezy two piece pink set by the chic brand.
The wide legs and longer sleeves keeps the look classy, yet airy with the off the shoulder, cropped top for the warm temperatures of day. The length also provides protection from insect bites and grass allergens that can irritate sensitive skin. This outfit is also great for warmth inside cooler events and indoor shopping. Shop this dope find now and similar looks below at http://fashionnova.com