Fashion Nova is Quick With It: Brand Produces Inspired Vintage Thierry Mugler Dress Hours after Kim Kardashian Wears It to Hollywood Beauty Awards

Fashion Nova lived up to their ‘fast fashion’ moniker yesterday, producing an inspired version of the vintage Mugler dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards:



Kim’s dress hails from Mugler’s Spring 1998 Couture collection and leaves very little to the imagination. The dress features a high slit, and chest cut outs that reveal underboob, side boob, ribs, and clavicles.



Within hours of Kim K hitting the red carpet, Fashion Nova debuted their $50 Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown:



Many, including the Instagram account @Diet_Prada, were quick to point out the peculiar timing of the release of this inspired dress. Were Kim K and Fashion Nova plotting this release well in advance? Diet Prada writes, “Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release?”



Aside from our ponderings, can we take a minute for this dress? I’m trying not to use the word ‘awful’ but that word is certainly the first that comes to mind. Women with curves or women in general should be wary of this…it might be a piece better suited for the runway, a photo shoot, or music video.



One false move and you have a peep show. Because it’s Kim K, I guess we can give her a pass, but only for her (maybe). Normal pedestrians should not wear this dress! It won’t end well.

Still, Fashion Nova seems to have sold out of the dress…or maybe they pulled it after the hubbub?

What say you?

*Also, what’s up with all this cracking open of Mugler archives? From Cardi B to Kim, something is cooking.