Fashion News: There’s a Gabrielle Union Collection for New York & Co. On the Way

Just when we thought Gabrielle Union couldn’t get anymore fab, she shocks us with a clothing line! The “Being Mary Jane” star designed a collection for New York & Co. that will be sold in stores and online. The self-titled line, Gabrielle Union, is a partnership that will include three collections for Fall and three collections for Spring.



The first collection, launching on August 16th, was inspired by her character on “Being Mary Jane.” The 51-piece capsule includes pants, suits, joggers, dresses and bodysuits. The second part will bow on August 31st, and the third will make its debut in October.

In an interview with WWD, Gabrielle Union said, “There’s got to be a way of creating fly, dope, on-trend, fashion forward pieces for a lower price, and that was my goal.” All pieces are under $100 with the exception of the outerwear. Not only did Union create quality trend pieces, but she made sure to show love to all sizes. The sizes range from 0-20 and XS-XXL.

Gabby says all the pieces are definitely “instagrammable.” Will you be purchasing some Fall wardrobe pieces from this collection?

Photos Courtesy of WWD