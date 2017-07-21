Fashion News: Sophia Webster Is Collaborating with PUMA

The PUMA train is slowing no signs of slowing down! After successful collaborations with Kylie and Rihanna, the brand is now partnering with famed designer Sophia Webster:

“I only agree with collaborations if they make sense with my brand and feel like the right fit,” Webster stated in a Refinery 29 UK interview. “I grew up dancing—my sister and I would compete in national dance competitions over the country and I still keep up with a couple of classes a week (for exercise), so Puma seemed right if the collection had a dance theme.”

Webster continued, “Partnering with Puma has been great as they allowed me full creative control and the opportunity to reach a wider audience and showcase my aesthetic on some really exciting pieces that only a technologically advanced sportswear brand like Puma have the knowhow to make happen. I have loved working on it and I am super-proud of the collection.”

Sophia Webster x PUMA will hit theaters and her online shop in September—just in time for Fashion Week I assume.

Thoughts on the news?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

