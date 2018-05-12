Fashion News: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection Is Officially Here

When we heard Queen Rihanna was launching a lingerie line, we knew it would be bomb! Yesterday, the songstress and mogul officially expanded into the intimate’s industry with the launch of her Savage X Fenty collection. With other 90 styles all priced under $100, Savage X includes lots of lace, furry robes, bustiers, and more. But, all with a dash of Bad Gal Riri. Hot, right?!

Not only are the pieces affordable, but it is inclusive of all sizes. Whether you’re on the slim side or have a more curvaceous figure, there’s something for you. Bra sizes range from 32A to 44DD and bralettes and sleepwear go up to a size 3XL.

If you thought you could only rock some Savage X for your beau, think again! Rihanna told Vogue, “Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves…I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”

That’s right bombshells, own your beauty! See some of the collection below and purchase your Savage X here.

Are you feeling’ the collection? Word on the street is that there will be more “Xclusive” lingerie to come from Rih!