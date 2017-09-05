Fashion News: Rihanna to Speak at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference

Have you gathered up your $3K for Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference next month? Well, the iconic publication has given us another reason to make the major splurge, as Rihanna has been announced as a speaker at the momentous event:

The reasons for this move are plentiful. Rihanna has been a Vogue cover girl multiple times over; her FENTY x PUMA has been wildly successful and shows this Sunday, September 10th; her FENTY Beauty line is debuting in just a few days; she’s a force to be reckoned with in global fashion.

We’re giddy with excitement when we think about all the things Rihanna could wear, what hairstyle she’ll choose, and what nuggets of wisdom are sure to come from her very candid discussion.

Are you excited to get Rihanna’s thoughts on fashion?

Spied @ VOGUE

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Poiret Party: Picks and Pans Fashion News Roundup: Chanel in Central Park, More ’90s Trends, Last Night’s Red Carpet Vogue Italia Says Black Beauties Deserve Their Own Spotlight Snapshot: Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, Vera Wang, and More by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Annie Leibovitz, Anton Corbijn, and More for Vogue March 2017 Snapshot: Rihanna by Luigi & Iango for the FENTY x PUMA Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

  • Instagram

    • Shares