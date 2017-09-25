Beauty News: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Will Launch a Holiday Collection

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! After her Fenty Beauty launch took the world by storm during New York fashion week, she snapped back quick to introduce her “Galaxy” holiday collection debuting on October 13th!
This intergalactic line is a colorful, yet daring collection that speaks volume to her flirty looks she’s been sporting lately. Queen Riri gave a teaser to her fans on Instagram on what to expect, as the collection consists of vibrant color palettes to choose from, including new lip shades!

Check out a sneak peek of the collection below!

Sneak peek for the holidays. OCT. 13 @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The collection will once again hit Sephora stores.

 

What do you think? Will you be picking it up?

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Beauty Bomb: The Blonds’ Fall 2017 Modern-Day Medusa Side Twist, Created by Kien Hoang Black History Month Future Legends: InStyle’s Fashion & Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown Rihanna Announces Her Fenty Beauty Makeup and Cosmetic Line The Beauty Launches You Need To Know This Fall: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, MAC x Nicki Minaj, Pat McGrath and More! Rock It Or Knock It? New York Fashion Week Spring 2018’s Bucket Hats

  • Instagram

    • Shares