Beauty News: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Will Launch a Holiday Collection

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! After her Fenty Beauty launch took the world by storm during New York fashion week, she snapped back quick to introduce her “Galaxy” holiday collection debuting on October 13th!

This intergalactic line is a colorful, yet daring collection that speaks volume to her flirty looks she’s been sporting lately. Queen Riri gave a teaser to her fans on Instagram on what to expect, as the collection consists of vibrant color palettes to choose from, including new lip shades!

Check out a sneak peek of the collection below!

Sneak peek for the holidays. OCT. 13 @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The collection will once again hit Sephora stores.

What do you think? Will you be picking it up?