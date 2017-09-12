Fashion News: Nina Garcia is ELLE’s New Editor in Chief

A fashion shakeup right in the middle of NYFW! Nina Garcia has just been named ELLE’s new EIC, as Robbie Myers announced her departure to the glossy’s staff in an email on Monday:

After 17 years with the brand, Myers is looking to spend more time with her children. Garcia is thus jumping from Marie Claire to ELLE. She starts her new position next week on September 18th.

“Nina embodies all the qualities of a modern editor-in-chief,” affirmed Hearst Magazines president David Carey in a statement. “She’s an important authority in fashion, respected by her peers for her personal style, her ability to spot talent and her deep relationships across the industry. She’s also known to millions around the world for her role on Project Runway and the dynamic, behind-the-scenes life she shares with 4.5 million engaged followers on social media. Her love of fashion is deeply felt and it will resonate on every page.”

Congratulations to Nina! Thoughts on the news?

Spied @ Business of Fashion