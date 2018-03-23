Fashion News: Naomi Campbell Will Receive the CFDA’s 2018 Fashion Icon Award

For decades, Supermodel Naomi Campbell has trail-blazed her way through the industry as an iconic model and legend to fashion history. This summer, she will be honored for the highly coveted Fashion Icon Award at the Council of Fashion Designer’s of America (CFDA) Awards.

Yesterday Vogue announced the ground breaking news, “Naomi Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon award at the June 4 CFDA Awards ceremony. In accepting the honor, Campbell joins the ranks of past icons Rihanna, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Pharrell Williams, and Kate Moss, just to name a few. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award,” said Campbell. “Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers that have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

Naomi is so deserving for the icon award and we can’t wait to watch her continue to build her legacy. The awards takes place on June 4th and will be hosted by Issa Rae, the first ever female host to grace the stage. It will be a historic night, indeed.

Congrats, Naomi! Thought on this news?