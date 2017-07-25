Fashion News: Michael Kors To Buy Jimmy Choo in $1.2 Billion Deal

As retail sales continue to plummet, brands are acquiring other brands. Michael Kors is the latest to join in on the trend, buying up Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion.

According to the New York Times, “Michael Kors Holdings said it had agreed to buy the shoe company Jimmy Choo for 896 million pounds, or about $1.2 billion, the latest push by an American high-end fashion house to find sources of growth in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.”

Michael Kors is expected to open new Jimmy Choo retail stores and expand their e-commerce presence.

John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive of Michael Kors, said this buyout is “poised for meaningful growth in the future.”

