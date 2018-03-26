Fashion News: Louis Vuitton Taps Off White Designer Virgil Abloh To Be Their New Men’s Wear Designer

Congratulations are in order for the haute street-wear Off White designer Virgil Abloh. Louis Vuitton has named him their new men’s wear designer after the departure of Kim Jones, the previous creative director. In addition to being the founder of Off White, Virgil has worked with brands like Nike, Jimmy Choo, and Moncler.

Abloh will be the first African-American to serve as creative director for Louis Vuitton. He will present his first collection for the French house in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

The new appointed director told the New York Times, “This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

We can’t wait to see the trends Virgil sets at Louis Vuitton. Congratulations on this truly deserved position!

What are your thoughts on this?