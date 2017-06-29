Knock it Off: Louis Vuitton Blocks Amazon Sellers Over Counterfeit Bags

Louis Vuitton is not pleased with Amazon right now! The French giant has taken Amazon to task for allowing sellers to promote and sell knockoffs on the world-wide e-commerce site.

According to Fashionista, it’s “war” between the two. Louis Vuitton won the first round once a judge called on a preliminary injunction hearing which will block all Amazon sellers involved in this counterfeiting business.

This case will continue until a final determination is reached. If Louis Vuitton wins, the company is expected to receive $60-million from Amazon for allowing sellers to mock the authentic logo and designs.

To learn more about this case visit WWD.

Images courtesy of whattowearinparis, LVMH, Pinterest