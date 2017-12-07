Fashion News: Kim Kardashian Runs Errands Wearing Yeezy Season 6 Looks

Kim Kardashian West is busy and on the move! The multi-hyphenate was spied out and about in Los Angeles rocking full Yeezy Season 6 ensembles. This year, Kanye West ditched the runway opting to utilize his wife’s uber penchant for social media, while using the paparazzi to capture the flicks for his latest look book. Talk about ingenuity! Let’s see how she worked the highly anticipated looks:

Kim took to Twitter to debut the looks with captions like “Smoothie run,” “Errands run,” “McDonald’s run,” “Date night,” and more. The collection, like previous Yeezy lines consists of the signature neutral color palette, minimalist, clean lines, now infused with a few new fresh pieces.

Kim kept it comfy in spandex and sweats for the majority of the ‘fits. She also rocked the new Season 6 mules with and the long-awaited Yeezy 500s which are predicted to sell out with the quickness.



Some of the fresh new pieces include wide leg pants, a trench coat and shearling jacket — a first for a Yezzy collection.

A majority of the pieces, like the ones above in the “Getting Gas” ensemble are super chill and relaxed in true Kanye fashion.

I must say using Kim as a muse was a smart move for this season because her curvaceous shape gives these neutral colored pieces a bit more oomph than we might’ve seen on the runway.

This entire season is now available for purchase on yeezysupply.com! What’s your favorite look?