Fashion News: H&M Collaborates With The Weeknd For Fall Collection

Every Fall, Swedish retailers H&M launches a highly anticipated collaboration. You may remember the Balmain capsule in 2015 or the Kenzo line in 2016. This year they’ve tapped popular crooner The Weeknd for an 18 piece piece collection officially called ‘H&M presents The Weeknd Collection’. It is not the R&B singer’s first time working with H&M as last Spring he offered up the ‘Spring Icon’ line with the retailer. The Weeknd shared a promo video to his Instagram yesterday previewing the collection.

In an interview with Complex, he said, “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.” The capsule collection boasts satin jackets, hoodies, jeans, and even some boots. Men, consider your streetwear covered with this line. It features embroidered pieces and sweatshirts with The Weeknd’s signature logo “XO” emblazoned across them.

The best part? The prices start at $14.99 and nothing retails for over $100. The line launched today just in time for the chilly weather. You can shop online or in stores. See more from the latest offering below.

Photos Courtesy of H&M