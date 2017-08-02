Fashion News: Estée Lauder Taps Misty Copeland as the New Spokesmodel for Modern Muse Fragrance

The sky is the limit if you can achieve it! American Ballet Theatre’s principal ballerina, Misty Copeland, is the new face of Estée Lauder’s fragrance Modern Muse.

According to the New York Times, she is not only the first African-American spokesmodel representing the luxury brand, but she is the first ballerina to do so, as similar roles are usually reserved for supermodels and actresses.

On Monday, July 31st, Estée Lauder’s video campaign launched of the new spokesmodel, and she briefly expressed how she’s impacting the world as a professional ballerina.

Copland said in the campaign video, which she posted on Twitter, “I can only hope that my life inspires other women to change the world; in their own way.”

