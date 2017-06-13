Fashion News: David Beckham Launches His Latest Collection at London Men’s Fashion Week

David Beckham and creative director Daniel Kearns held their second presentation of their British brand, Kent & Curwen, during London Men’s Fashion Week. David follows in his wife Victoria Beckham’s footsteps, as she debuted her Resort 2018 collection in New York a few days prior.

The Spring 2018 Kent & Curwen collection features tailored blazers and duster coats, boasting a theme of collegiate/university attire.  Mr. Beckham posted a photo of the collection to his Instagram, after it debuted, adding the caption, “What a team!”


The collection pays tribute to Beckham’s athletic background with reoccurring Rugby stripes on the blazers and shirts.


Hot!
What do you think?

Photos: Vogue.com

Asia Milia Ware

Wait! There's More!

Real Street Style: London Fashion Week Fall 2017 Fashion News: A$AP Bari to Show Vlone at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris On AOL : Pharrell for Lanvin, Chris Brown’s awkward photo with Jean Paul Gaultier, and more! Show Review: Pringle of Scotland Fall 2017 The Men of Moonlight Featured in Calvin Klein Men’s Spring 2017 Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre

  • Instagram

    • Shares