Fashion News: David Beckham Launches His Latest Collection at London Men’s Fashion Week

David Beckham and creative director Daniel Kearns held their second presentation of their British brand, Kent & Curwen, during London Men’s Fashion Week. David follows in his wife Victoria Beckham’s footsteps, as she debuted her Resort 2018 collection in New York a few days prior.

The Spring 2018 Kent & Curwen collection features tailored blazers and duster coats, boasting a theme of collegiate/university attire. Mr. Beckham posted a photo of the collection to his Instagram, after it debuted, adding the caption, “What a team!”



The collection pays tribute to Beckham’s athletic background with reoccurring Rugby stripes on the blazers and shirts.



