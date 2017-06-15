Fashion News: Céline Dion Has A Lifestyle Collection Coming To Nordstrom

This Fall, Nordstrom’s shopping experience will become even more chic! The Grammy Award winning singing sensation Céline Dion will be launching a lifestyle collection with the retailer in August. The 200 piece-collection includes clutches, luggage, totes, tech accessories and small leather goods.

In a WWD interview Céline said, “I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom. . .they’re a wonderful company with great stores.” Accessibility and affordability were two key features that the singer wanted present in her collection. The quality line has retail prices ranging from $58-$298 in the U.S. and $78-$398 in Canada. Dion showcased pieces from her collection back in February at the Project Women’s Trade Show in Las Vegas.

The legendary crooner starts her European Tour today in Denmark and she will be wrapping up on August 5th. We hope Dion wastes no time with the official launch after the close of her tour. We can be expecting the collection to be available online and in Nordstrom stores in August.

This promises to be a great addition for our Fall 2017 wardrobe!

Will you be buying?