Fashion: Freedom, Style & Statement for All

So many great strides have come in the fashion industry when it comes to inclusivity. Much more must be obtained. To continue that legacy, Fashion Bomb Daily wants to highlight diversity in fashion! As the month of February draws to a close, the celebration of African American designers and fashion stylists comes to the forefront. These dope Jordan brand sneakers were just worn at the Oscars by devoted film maker Spike Lee in celebration of his 40 Acres & a Mule film brand and his dedication to positive & relevant African American films. The admiration for Black style and design will stay relevant forever, as long as we demand it.

Support for all, regardless of race or culture is what diversity is all about, and it is without a doubt necessary to celebrate people of color. To honor the heritage of African American style and cultural fashion, buy from minority owned business and boutiques as a regular practice. Shop this dope tee-shirt now in honor of the movie “Black Panther” and its numerous well deserved Oscar wins at fashionbombdailyshop.com.

Fashion makes many statements. It’s acceptable to be bold (if you feel compelled to do so) by wearing your beliefs with pride and devotion on a t-shirt or hat that promotes equality, peace and justice for ALL. Be aware that your corporate workplace and other professional settings may not be the best place to express your fashion proclamations. It’s best to take a look at your company dress code and policy to make sure you are in compliance.

There are various ways to support Black fashion. Shop and pay homage to those we love and lost to tragedy. Not only will your actions pay tribute, many times the funds made from the purchase contribute to the causes foundation and scholarships created in memory of our dear martyrs.

Go to @kaepernick7 to get his commemoration sweatshirt now, show above. Also go to @sybrinafulton, dear beloved mother of Trayvon Martin to purchase sweatshirts and tee-shirts in honor of his legacy below. Also go to fashionbombdailyshop.com to find other well-known prestigious African American fashion boutiques and designers you may patronize with and honor as we pay tribute to Black History 365.