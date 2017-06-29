Kylie and Kendell Jenner’s New T-Shirt Line Under Fire for Using Tupac and Biggie’s Likeness

The Jenner sisters are being slammed on social media for their latest t-shirt collection , which consists of $125 vintage tees featuring images of deceased music legends like Tupac and Biggie.



The controversy occurred when the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ reality stars posted themselves wearing the tees, with their faces transposed over those of the late rappers. Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace voiced her disapproval, taking to Instagram to say, , “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt.”

The limited edition t-shirt collection also features photos of rock bands Metallica, Kiss, and Pink Floyd, with Kendall and Kylie’s faces over the band logos. While the rock band tees remain on the site, the Tupac and Biggie products have been removed.



Sounds like they’ve been in a lot of hot water recently. They have more than enough resources to do the proper research or pay to use people’s likenesses–I wonder why they don’t do their due diligence?



What do you think?

Photos Courtesy of Daily Mail