Fashion Discussion: Is Kylie Jenner’s Camo Collection Creative or A Copycat?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is hitting headlines yet again with another major controversy. This time it’s Kylie Jenner and her latest collection “Camo.”



Kylie stans went crazy, saying Kyle was making camo trendy, however Twitter quickly corrected those misinformed, reminding them that Destiny’s Child wore two-piece camo sets in their 2001 “Survivor” music video.



To add salt to the wound— not only was she accused of biting DC’s, but Plugged NYC, a New York-based “Street Chic” clothing company is accusing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star of straight up stealing their designs.



Tizita Balemlay, Creative Director of Plugged NYC claims that while she certainly didn’t create the two piece camo trend, she takes credit for bringing it back to life. Balemlay posted a photo to her personal Instagram of Kylie in her “Camo” collection next to her Plugged NYC models and said, “I am the influence *drops mic…” Plugged NYC has worked with celebrities like Rihanna, Keke Palmer, Kehlani and more. Tizita also shared emails between her and Kylie’s stylist, confirming that Kylie did know about her brand. While she did not send her any camo sets, she did send her tops.



The upset Creative Director continues to post messages to her Instagram like, “Y’all don’t support talent, y’all support popularity.” A lot of Plugged NYC’s supporters have been encouraging Balemlay to take legal action, but there has not been any confirmation. Kylie Jenner remains silent.

