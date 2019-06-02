Fashion Discussion: Could the Wearable Art Gala Be the Next Met Gala?

Fashionable theme? Check. Star power? Absolutely. Funds that go towards charity? Yep! So could the Wearable Art Gala be the Next Met Gala?

The question came to mind as Beyonce’s Lion King inspired Georges Hobeika couture ensemble popped onto my Instagram Timeline this morning.

Beyoncé embodied a fierce lioness at the #2019wearableartgala in a custom @georgeshobeika #lionking inspired ensemble.

After we posted, reader @BGladimbg wrote, “So this is where her Met Gala looks go now…down to the Wearable Art Gala.” Astute observation. And why shouldn’t they? The Met Gala is a fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Met Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The parade of style marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit, always attracts an A List crowd, and has a theme.

Last night, the Wearable Art Gala raised $2 million to put art back into our communities, and welcomed the likes of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Marsai Martin, and of course hosts Richard Lawson and Ms. Tina Lawson, and many more, with a Lion King theme.

While the Met Gala is on the East Coast, the Wearable Art Gala is on the West Coast. And just imagine if the stars we yearn to see at the Met Gala, like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more gave the same energy to the Wearable Art Gala?

IG/Reproduction

There is certainly room out there for more than one Fashion Focused Ball, don’t you think?

What say you?