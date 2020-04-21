Fashion Credits from Insecure Season 4 Episode 2: Condola’s Black And White Gold Block Heel Louboutin Boots, Molly’s Lime Cut Out Dion Lee Dress and Off White Resort 2020 Green Suit, and More!

So I was a little late watching the latest episode of Insecure, but you guys were right on time with your wardrobe requests! So, I tapped the show’s costume designer extraordinaire Shiona Turini for the deets on all the looks you love from the 2nd episode of Insecure’s 4th season:

HBO

@Gagirlee writes, “Do you have any details from the looks on Insecure last night, especially Molly’s lime dress and green suit?” Molly looked fly for date night in a lime Dion Lee dress, and hit the office in a suit from Off White’s Resort 2020 collection:

Joan Smalls in Dion Lee. Image: Getty

HBO

Off White Resort 2020

@ NialaCharles was up next with a wardrobe question! She wrote, “I need these shoes I saw on Insecure. Can you please find them?”

Condola has such great style, doesn’t she? And her hair is always on point! Anywho, her shoes are two tone patent leather boots by Christian Louboutin.

Many of you wanted details on Issa’s mixed plaid skirt as well! She is wearing Dries Van Noten:

They are both currently sold out! Get Condola’s boots for less with these options from Nasty Gal. Get a plaid Dries van Noten skirt for a steal here.

For the girls meeting…

Condola was in a Monse suit and an Hermes bag, Issa was in Nanushka, and Molly looked bomb in blue Sally LaPointe:

Similar Look from Sally LaPointe’s Resort 2020 Collection

Lastly, for Self Care Sunday, the ladies still stayed!

Issa fought with a gnat (this was hilarious) in a KKCO set with matching socks and Nike sneaks; Molly rocked a Fendi set with Reebok sneakers :

That does it for now! What other looks intrigued you from the show? What do you think of the fashion? Shop a few items below:

What do you think of Insecure Season 4 thus far?

*A few of you asked about the neon sandals Issa wore in the scene below, and on promotional materials:

HBO

Her sandals are by Brother Vellies. Get them on sale for $245 at FarFetch.com:

Get yours here.

