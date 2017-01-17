Fashion Bomshell of the Day: Sabine from Florida

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Sabine from Florida:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-1

She writes, “My style can be best described in one word, T I M E L E S S.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-6

“I always told myself I want to be able to look back at photos of myself 10-15 years from now and not want to throw up in the nearest trash can!”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-5

“Yes style should tap into your personality and be fun however it should all come together.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-7

“And that’s me; classic, feminine, with a hint of trend.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-9

“I like to look put together.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-10

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-2

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-3

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-4

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-13

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-sabine-from-florida-8

Sabine, you’re giving me Olivia Pope vibes! I love your style!

For more of Sabine’s style check out her Instagram @thebstinger.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

