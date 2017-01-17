Fashion Bomshell of the Day: Sabine from Florida

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Sabine from Florida:

She writes, “My style can be best described in one word, T I M E L E S S.”

“I always told myself I want to be able to look back at photos of myself 10-15 years from now and not want to throw up in the nearest trash can!”

“Yes style should tap into your personality and be fun however it should all come together.”

“And that’s me; classic, feminine, with a hint of trend.”

“I like to look put together.”

More here:

Sabine, you’re giving me Olivia Pope vibes! I love your style!

For more of Sabine’s style check out her Instagram @thebstinger.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.