Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Vote for your Favorite Bombshell

Happy Friday!

This week we had incredible looks non-stop! Although we would love to crown each queen as our favorite, it’s up to you guys to decide who was the best!

The classy, eclectic Bombshell @jariatudanita marches to the beat of her own drum! This was one of my favorite looks because she mixed bold hues well without overdoing it. Slay, sis! She received 2,701 likes on our Instagram feed.

Morgan aka @lovelyoverdose was a vibe in edgy urban chic ensembles! She received 1,025 likes on our Instagram.

Nneka aka @africanjawn from LA, was serving looks from head-to-toe! From her bomb hair to her casual yet chic threads, she certainly turned heads gaining 1,087 likes on our Instagram account.

The sleek diva Selangie @sel.xo from NY, certainly knows how to keep it sultry and minimal with a touch of flavor. One of my favorite looks was her glamorous outfit that exudes J. Lo early 2000’s vibes! She racked up 1,568 likes.

What do you think?

Who do you think was your favorite Bombshell for this Week? @jariatudanita from Derby Morgan from Texas Nneka from LA Selangie from New York

