Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Vote for Our Most Chic Bombshell!

Happy Friday!

What a week! There was so many amazing looks from our Fashion Bombshells’ this week and now it’s time for you all to vote for our best, most chic bombshell. Let’s take a look at this week’s stylish, fashion forward women we featured.

Remember Yuwei ( @yuyuzhangzou) from Shanghai? She was our edgy Monday Bombshell who racked up 374 likes on our Instagram.

With such swanky style you never know what she’ll surprise us with next. I love how she knows how to rock oversized shades, killer boots, with a unique yet minimal bag to go with her look for the day.

Janet (@inherprime_) from St. Louis, MO was our Tuesday classy yet sassy woman who scored 887 likes on Instagram.

Her style is effortless, she has an eye for detail and knows how to mix up her wardrobe with sophisticated and casual looks. Bomb!

@lilyachty ‘s Mom, Venita aka (@therealmommaboat) from Indiana knows what it takes to be a star and own it. Which is why we she was our Wednesday Bombshell who gained 549 likes on our Instagram.

With such high-class style, she’s is creating her own lane when it comes to her fashion sense. I love how she rocked the monochromatic leather look from head-to-toe!

This beauty, Janibell (@janibellrosanne) from Buffalo, NY became our Thursday Bombshell, with 506 likes on our Instagram.

I love how she mixes her style with vintage feels and bright hues. So refreshing!

What are your thoughts?

Who do you think is our most stylish Fashion Bombshell of the Week? Yuwei from Shanghai Janet from St. Louis Venita from Indiana Janibell from Buffalo pollcode.com free polls

