Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Michelle from California

Fashion Bombshell of the week goes to wardrobe consultant and personal stylist Michelle @styledbymeesh, from California. Check her out below.

She writes, “I would categorize my style to be based on my mood for the day. Some days I prefer comfort while other days I prefer to be edgy. I don’t think clothes define you, but rather YOU define them which is why I love fashion.“

Do you have what it takes to be featured on FashionBombDaily?

Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down