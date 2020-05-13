Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Ileena from San Diego and Fumi from Toronto

Bombshell of the week for April 27th, 2020 is a tie. We have Ileena from San Diego and Fumi from Toronto. Check them out below.

Fumi descibes her style as, “Contemporary. I like mixing both high and low pieces for an effortless finish.”



Ileena is the owner of Loroyo Showroom. she writes, “I would describe my style as moody. Whatever mood I’m in is how I’ll dress for the day.”

