Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Chelsea from New York

Fashion bombshell of the week goes to Chelsea from New York. You can few more photos of her style on her Instagram account @chelseaalanaa

Chelsea is a fashion influencer from New York. She writes, “I would describe my style as ‘Everyday Chic’. Living in New York plans change everyday. You could be going to work thinking you are going to be meeting up with your friends at a local hotel bar for a drink and some appetizers and end up going to some ‘exclusive’ celebrity filled debut or release party. So when I get dress, I’m literally planning for anything. “

