Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Aliscia from Alabama

It’s been one chic week! Looks like we are starting off 2019 right so far. Based on your likes on from our feed, we’ve tallied up our Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Behold, Aliscia @aliscia.marie from Birmingham, Alabama with (2,336 likes, 65 comments)!

She considers herself a “curvy fashion blogger” and she’s all of that and more!

Her style exudes confidence and it shows from her sassy poses to her risk-taking style. She isn’t afraid to wear vibrant colors and play with patterns and prints.

@khomotso89 writes, “She’s my favorite one so far, wow!!!😍😍😍”

@imaginnadjah writes, “Ouuu she did two different plaids at the same time ima try that somehow lol.”

@5feetoffab writes, “Love her looks and how she named her style “Exaggerated minimalism”

@yourstyleisforever writes, “That red leather jumper is my favorite❤️”

View more of her style below!

What do you think about our Fashion Bombshell of the Week?

Learn more about our Bombshell on her website www.alisciamarie.com.

