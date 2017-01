Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Zaria from South Carolina:

She writes, “I am a super fashion addict and every look I post is a prescription to keep it all going.”

“My style is eclectic and versatile, I never know what I’m gonna wear next.”

“I could wear a cropped hoodie with a pair of sneakers or a tulle skirt and a pair of pumps.”

“I’ll shop any and everywhere.”

More here:

Zaria, your style is young and vibrant! Super trendy!

See more of Zaria’s style on Instagram @adoseoffab.

What do you think?