Fashion Bombshell of the Day: ZaMar from Far Rockaway!

Happy Monday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is ZaMar aka @_zamarlewis_ from Far Rockaway, New York!

ZaMar is an entrepreneur, custom designer, and all-around fashion enthusiasts who heats up Instagram with her unique looks!

ZaMar describes her style, “I would say it’s edgy, unconventional, and unique. I don’t think I follow trends too much.“

She further states, “I like what I like. As far as when it’s time to put something together, it’s all about my energy that day. I think your style speaks for you before you open your mouth. So I need whatever I’m wearing, that day, to speak to how I feel. I wear what I want, when I want, I break “rules.” That’s true style to me.“

We are so here for ZaMar and her bomb style! Be sure to follow her Instagram for more style inspiration!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.