Fashion Bombshell of the Day: YB from New Orleans!

Hi bombshells! Today’s bombshell of the day goes to YB from New Orleans!

YB is a wardrobe stylist on the rise. Her personal style is striking and playful and she always makes a statement.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

