Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Vey from Texas

Vey writes, “Hi, I’m Vey. A visionary, creative director, blogger (TVEY) fashion designer & wardrobe stylist from Austin, Texas. Fashion is not just fashion to me, it’s art. It’s a form of expression without saying a word.” “Here’s a few of my own looks, a few of them designed myself.” Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “I’ve always enjoyed feeling good and looking even better! I find much joy and sharing that feeling with my Clients or potential clients as well! I aspire to style such celebrities as, Ariana Grande, Claire Sulmers, Beyoncé, Sanna Lathan, Lebron James & many more.“

I can’t say I know exactly what the future holds for me but I can say I WILL NOT STOP!

