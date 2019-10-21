Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Toni from Washington, DC!

In honor of Convos With Claire DC approaching on October 26th, we are highlighting Bombshells from the Washington, D.C. area! Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Toni aka @primalaprincess from DC!

Toni is a blogger, creative director, and stylist that loves to express her style through popping colors!

She describes her styles as “vibrant, bold, and a mix of chic and street style.

She further adds, “I love feminine silhouettes that accentuate the body. However, I also love baggy clothes and tons of layers.”

Let’s look into some more of her bomb looks below:

We love Toni’s colorful aesthetic and style!

