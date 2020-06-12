Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tempos from Texas

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Tempos from Texas. check her out below and visit her social media account @Dipped_in_hunney for more.

She writes, “I’m a originally from a small town in Mississippi called Hollandale, however, I’m currently living in Dallas Texas. I would describe my style as dark glam fashion, It’s a mix of punk, trends, and old Hollywood.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

