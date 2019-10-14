Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Teaira based in Los Angeles

Happy Monday! Today’s Bombshell of the day is Teaira aka @teairawalker based in Los Angeles!

Teaira is a vlogger who discusses her tips and life hacks as it relates to fashion, lifestyle, and beauty!

We’ve heard the term that “less is more” and Teaira perfectly executes this notion with her simplistic, modern style.

She loves to mix high and low fashion labels to create bomb looks, dabbling in labels like Chanel and Zara simultaneously.

Get into some more of her looks below:

Teaira is definitely a dazzling Bombshell to be on the lookout for! Be sure to follow her for more stylish looks.

