Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tania from New York

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Tania from New York:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-2

She writes, “I would describe my personal style as ‘Comfy chic.'”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-1

“My go to items are my golden goose sneakers and boyfriend jeans.”

“I feel like a woman looks her best when she is comfortable.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-8

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-4

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-6

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-9

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-tania-from-new-york-3

Tania, your style is so New York, I love your multicolored fur coat!

Find more of today’s bombshell on Instagram @Darling_tee.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

Linzi-BombshellFashion Bombshell of the Day : Linzi from D.C. 05-Fe-from-New-York-1Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Fe from New York 05 trisha from marylandFashion Bombshell of the Day: Trisha from Maryland sara-dom-atlanta-Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dom and Sara from Atlanta Fashion Bombshell of The Day-042213-MsSole from DCFashion Bombshell of the Day: Ms. Sole from D.C.

  • Instagram

    • Shares