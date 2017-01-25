Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tania from New York

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Tania from New York:
She writes, “I would describe my personal style as ‘Comfy chic.'”
“My go to items are my golden goose sneakers and boyfriend jeans.”
“I feel like a woman looks her best when she is comfortable.”
More here:
Tania, your style is so New York, I love your multicolored fur coat!
Find more of today’s bombshell on Instagram @Darling_tee.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.