Fashion Bombshell of the Day: T Sherrie from Texas!

Today’s bombshell of the day feature goes to Tee, @ts.styled from Texas! She writes, ” I inherited my love for style from my dad. My style is versatile and I’ve been putting more effort into showcasing that. For the longest time, I would save outfits for certain days or events in fear of wasting a look. Then last year I had to tell myself, the fact that I’m alive is enough reason to look my best every single day. Life is the event and even the grocery store can be your runway.”

She says, “I typically shop at small black owned businesses and popular affordable boutiques to show people you don’t need expensive labels to slay a look. I love dressing my daughter and I alike. I can already tell she’s going to love clothes as much as I do by how she looks in the mirror after getting dressed. Style isn’t just about looking good but feeling good as well.“

What do you think of this bombshell and her mini’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.