Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Coach Stormy from Miami

Today’s Bombshell of the day goes to Stormy Wellington aka Coach Stormy, a CBD and wellness advocate, author and entrepreneur from Miami. The now Millionaire faced challenges in life that helped mold her into who she is today. She grew up in the foster care system, dropped out of school and became a mother at only 15 years old.

With the odds against her, she used her own story as inspiration. She told Essence, “I think God allowed me to experience things so that I can be a testament to what it looks like to keep going. I just want people to be inspired by my ability to fight against all odds.” And that is exactly what she is doing, and looking fabulous doing it.

This silver Valdrin Sahiti dress has an asymmetrical fringed hemline, and was paired with heels by Christian Louboutin.

This full Fendi look is perfect mix of luxe and street.

Coach Stormy’s style is a mixture of glam, luxe and street. Styled by Shaq Palmer, these looks are polished from head to toe and guaranteed to turn heads. The dress pictured here is by Versace and shoes are by Dsquared

Again, Fendi prints on.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.