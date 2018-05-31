Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Stephany from St. Thomas

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is a fashion model named Stephany from St. Thomas, who currently lives in NY.

She writes, “My style is very retro, and baggy by nature. 90’s fashion icons like Whitley Gilbert, Gina, and Lenny Kravitz even have always influenced my personal style.”

Beautiful! Your look and style is minimal yet breathtaking. Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @sandujar___.

