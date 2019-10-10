Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Stacie Gentry Repping the DMV in Style

Happy Thursday devoted Fashion Bomb Readers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Stacie Gentry aka “Bosslady_life_style. She is representing style well from the DMV area. Boss Lady Stacie is definitely ready for Convos with Claire coming to D.C. on October 26th! Come join us! Make sure you RSVP now at http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/! The fun fall dress code is polka dots and stripes! Our Fashion Bombshell Stacie gives us a great selection of ways to wear the polka dot look.

Stacie has a great attitude to go with her dazzling style. A trait we adore about all of our Bombers and Bombshells! She is great at mixing patterns and colors to create looks that are chic, trendy and match her contagious positive vibes!

