Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Staci from New Jersey

Get into today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Behold, Staci from New Jersey.

She writes, “My name is Staci N. Love And go by @Maclovinlooks via social media. I’m a young Queen from east orange New Jersey and I consider myself a fashion connoisseur. My personal style is described as multifaceted. Their are so many layers that determine what I will wear and what feelings I want to evoke from the people who come in contact with me. I’m a lover of art so I like to embrace and accentuate my environment into my looks. You never know what you will get from me one day it could be mixed prints, another day monochrome madness to a full on gown. I hope I’ve inspired you. I look forward to the opportunity to one day grace the screens of the Fashion Bomb Daily audience.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @maclovinlooks.

