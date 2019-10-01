Fashion Bombshell of the Day: SouKeyna from Senegal

Afternoon, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is SouKeyna (@anyekuos_) from Senegal!

Now based in LA, the model would describe her style as “…colorful, unapologetic, effortless & flirty.”

“In fashion I draw inspiration from such different yet unique individuals such as Michelle Lamy, [who is] free, unique, and unapologetic about who she is all the way. ”

“To Nadia Lee Cohen, a more elegant, graceful and timeless vibe.”

“Somewhere between the two is where my mother lies who has taught me everything I know about fashion.”

“I am from Senegal where the brighter the fabric the better! I like to believe we dress to reflect our souls.”

Soukeyna honey, you are totally bomb!

