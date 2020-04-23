Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sheree from North Carolina

Today’s Bombshell of the day goes to Sheree from North Carolina. She describes her style as, “Modernized Vintage(Vintage Junkie) “ she also included a description of each ensamble.

Styled Vintage Denim 2 different ways. Paired with wrap skirt & parachute pants
Dressed a pair of distressed jeans with thrifted red blazer
Yellow vintage blazer with shorts
Handmade ripped jeans with tank
 Mixed black/white patterns
Styled tulle skirt with vintage sequin top and fedora
Vintage skirt with crop top

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

