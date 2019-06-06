Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shay Javon from Atlanta, GA.

In anticipation of Convos with Claire Atlanta on June 15th & 16th, we are featuring Bombshells and Bombers from ATL! Want to be featured? Email bombshell@fashionbombdailiy.com and be sure to RSVP to our event at CWCATL.eventbrite.com!
.
Today’s #FashionBombshell of the day is Shay Javon @shayjavon , style blogger who shares tips for how to shop on a budget. She enjoys traveling, networking, and growing her business. Shay Javon has great taste and incorporates her personality seamlessly into her fashion stories. Her styling tips are useful and honest. She enjoys a monochromatic fashion look as she playfully refers to herself as the ‘Queen of Monochrome Monday’. Check out some of the videos in her highlights, where she gives affordable tips on how to rock the #Neon trend! What are some of your favorite looks from @shayjavon ?
#instafashion #instastyle #convoswithclaire #fashionbombdaily #fashion #style #celebritystyle