Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sharra from Baltimore!

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Sharra from Baltimore! She writes, ” I would describe my style as extremely versatile and “era

reminiscent”. When shopping, I’m usually looking for pieces that

remind me of past eras in fashion, while still being timeless because I like to have my clothes for years and years to come.

” I don’t discriminate when it comes to brands and I’m not too big on rules when it comes to my personal style. If I like how it looks together, I wear it. Instagram: @youngqueenshar

