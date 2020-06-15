Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sasha from Pennsylvania

Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Sasha from Pennsylvania. She says, “I’m Sasha a multifaceted creative from Bucks County PA! Fashion is my guilty pleasure! I express myself with what I wear. My fashion tells a story without saying too many words.” She describes her style as, “colorful yet calm, fierce, unapologetic, ghetto fabulous at times and so much more.” Check her out below

“In simplest terms I wear whatever I want to wear without any approval from anybody but myself! If I like it I’m going to wear it! “

Being accessory driven has motivated me to open my own boutique. Accessories are my aesthetic it brings that much needed flare to any outfit for any & every occasion. Check out my accessory boutique with trendy & affordable styles @sashasaccessorysecret.

What do you think of this bombshells style?

